ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.12.2021 Headlines

Alleged KIA 'bomb scare': Airport Company confirms 'unattended-to' bag 'incident' but silent on explosion

Alleged KIA 'bomb scare': Airport Company confirms 'unattended-to' bag 'incident' but silent on explosion
30.12.2021 LISTEN

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has, through a press statement dated Wednesday, 29 December 2021, confirmed that an “incident” happened at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Tuesday, December 28 but was silent on calling it a bomb scare as captured in a widely circulated video on social media.

In th video, passengers at the Arrival Hall were seen ducking and then a loud explosion was heard within seconds.

The GACL statement said the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has started investigating the matter.

It confirmed that at around 9 pm on Tuesday, “an unattended [to] bag was sighted at the Arrival Hall of Terminal 3”.

“The Base Ammunition Depot Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces was immediately brought in to conduct a preliminary assessment of the bag and its contents”, the statement noted.

It said: “The bag was subsequently taken away for further investigations, the outcome of which will be made public.”

The company apologised “for the disruption in the arrival facilitation process” when the incident occurred.

—classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
VRA made profit for the first time in 9years – Akufo-Addo
29.12.2021 | Headlines
Mahama Ayariga disappointed with security agencies handling of clashes in Bawku
29.12.2021 | Headlines
UPDATE: Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana nears 10,000
29.12.2021 | Headlines
It won't wash, we'll have our way; do you have material evidence of your dream ? — Nigel Gaisie rubbishes Police caution
29.12.2021 | Headlines
Suspend your planned trip to Dubai as protest against Emirate's travel ban —Ablakwa tells Akufo-Addo
29.12.2021 | Headlines
Five-year prison term for doom prophets inadequate; let’s make it 10 years – Kyiri Abosom
29.12.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Ghana experiencing fourth wave – GHS
28.12.2021 | Headlines
Beenie Man tested positive for COVID-19; escaped from isolation – GHS reveals
28.12.2021 | Headlines
Police deny arrest of former Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah
28.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line