Police probe American model Tyger Booty mysterious death

30.12.2021

The Ghana Police Service have initiated an investigation to unravel the circumstances under which an American model, Tyger Booty died in a hotel room in the country.

Police sources said they are following traces to establish what led to her death.

The American model was reportedly found fead in her Hotel Room After Flying to Accra to Chill with a Ghanaian Billionaire.

According to reports, she was flown into the country by a mysterious Ghanaian billionaire for a 'paid vacation', which we assume is code for something far more egregious.

Unfortunately, Tyger Booty was found dead in her hotel room in Accra.

However, the cause of her death is yet to be established although initial rumours the media claimed she might have had a drug overdose or committed suicide.

—DGN online