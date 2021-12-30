ModernGhana logo
La Palm Hotel staff demonstrate over pension issues; demand CEO’s removal

Some irate workers of the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra staged a protest on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, calling for the immediate removal of their Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This is the fourth time the workers have demonstrated over end-of-Service benefits and Tier 1 & Tier 2 insurance contributions.

They allege that these contributions have not been paid since May 2019, among other concerns.

They, among other things, accused the CEO, Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah, of misapplying funds of the hotel.

They also posited that the contract of the CEO expired in November 2021; hence there was no reason to renew the contract.

1229202153605-m6itl8w331-la-palm-demo-1.jpeg

The Local Workers Union Chairman of the La Palm Royal Beach, Mary Attoh, in an interview with the media, insisted that their CEO must not be maintained.

In a separate petition sighted by Citi News, the staff gave a tall list of “bad decisions taken by the CEO on procurement without regard to the technical advice from HOD which has currently caused financial loss to the hotel”.

1229202153605-qulwoba442-la-palm-demo-3.jpeg

Additionally, the management style of operation, according to the workers, has hampered the productivity of the hotel and is currently nearing collapse.

Click here for the full petition by the disgruntled workers.

1229202153605-i41o266ffa-la-palm-demo-2.jpeg

In 2018, the staff demonstrated against their CEO, Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah, demanding her removal from office.

The workers, among other things, also protested her refusal to implement new salary levels, which were supposed to take effect from January 1, 2018.

---citinewsroom

