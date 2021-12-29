Court remands man who allegedly stabbed another man for proposing to his girlfriend

29.12.2021 LISTEN

The Juaso Circuit court has remanded into police custody a 21-year-old man, Pius Osei Kankam, who stabbed another man for allegedly proposing to his girlfriend.

The suspect has been in the custody of police in Konongo since the incident on Sunday.

According to reports, the suspect confronted the victim, Lukeman Mensah, at a drinking spot at Dwease close to Konongo in the Ashanti Region, after his girlfriend informed him about a proposal from the victim.

In the process of the confrontation, Pius allegedly stabbed Lukeman resulting in his untimely death.

In an interview with Citi News, Konongo Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaibu Osei, explained why police had to resort to taking the suspect to the circuit court instead of the magistrate court.

“The suspect was put before the circuit court, and he has been remanded into police custody to reappear on January 11. Under normal circumstances, he was supposed to be put before a magistrate court because this is a murder case but because the district court is not sitting and we have to get him into police custody that is why he was taken to the circuit court. So after the holidays, the case will be withdrawn from the Juaso Circuit to the Magistrate Court.”

The suspect will still be in custody due to the closure of courts for the festive holidays.

---citinewsroom