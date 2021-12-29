Mamponteng: Municipal Security Council holds crunch meeting after bloody clash

The Kwabre East Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) is holding an emergency meeting with all security agencies as well as key stakeholders following a violent clash between two youth groups on Monday night at Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that the clash was a result of a reprisal attack by the Zongo youth group, whose members had been attacked.

After the incident, some members of the Asante youth group went on rampage and vandalized properties, including the window of a mosque.

MUSEC is expected to, among other things, discuss measures to end violent clashes between some youth groups in the municipality.

Police have since intensified patrols in the area to maintain order.

In an interview with Citi News, Municipal Chief Executive of Kwabre East, Opoku Agyeman Bonsu, expressed confidence that an amicable solution to the impasse will emanate from the meeting.

Armed police officers have been deployed to the area to avert reprisals between the youth groups in the area.

The Assembly Member for the Bronum Electoral Area, Yaminu Suleman, recounted that the tension started last Friday.

“There was one youth who came from town to go and get something. Unfortunately, he did not get what he wanted, so he decided to buy something else. He met two men who demanded his phone. He resisted and struggled with them. Before he could realize, they had stabbed him with a knife.”

“He was taken to the hospital. We do not know what happened, but it seems that his colleagues heard what had happened the previous day, and so they went to the camp of the other side to retaliate,” he narrated to Citi News.

Citi News checks indicate that no arrests have been made so far and that the injured are also on admission.

