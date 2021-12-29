ModernGhana logo
29.12.2021

Hajj Agents seek I.C Quaye's blessings For Newly Elected Executives

By Faisal Mustapha
The Ghana Hajj Agents Association quest to ensure a smooth Hajj Pilgrimage for its passengers in 2022 Hajj Operation has taken its newly elected executives to the residence of the Hajj Board Chairman, Sheikh I.C Quaye to seek his blessings.

A delegation led by the outgoing Chairman and the newly elected Chairman,s visit was to formally introduce the new executives and the Chairman Alhaji Alhassan Ansaria to the Hajj Board Chairman.

The Agents Association sought Chairman I.C Quaye's blessings ahead of the 2022 Hajj Operation to meet the needs of their passengers and have a successful airlifting of 2022 prospective pilgrims.

Addressing the Chairman and some Executive members of the Ghana Hajj Board, the newly elected Chairman of the association, Alhaji Alhassan Ansaria stated that the Sheikh I.C Quaye led HAJJ Board has supported the association in numerous ways hence the need to seek Chairman I.C Quaye's blessings.

According to him, Hajj operations under the leadership of Sheikh I.C Quaye has witnessed a sudden change in the face of Hajj in Ghana.

He said his leadership has seen things that has never been seen in the history of Hajj and therefore call for appreciation for the hard work of Sheikh I.C Quaye.

He said the association is prepared to support the Hajj Board Chairman wherever he goes for Hajj in Ghana to be successful.

