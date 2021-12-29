ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.12.2021 Headlines

VRA made profit for the first time in 9years – Akufo-Addo

VRA made profit for the first time in 9years – Akufo-Addo
29.12.2021 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Volta River Authority (VRA) made profit for the first time in nine years.

He noted that stable electricity power has been provided under his administration.

The President disclosed this on his Facebook page as part of the achievements of his government in 2021 under review.

According to the President, under his government, there has been a continuous supply of power for domestic and commercial use across the country.

“In the energy sector, we have continued to provide stable electricity to Ghanaians and for the first time in 9 years, VRA made a profit,” he stated.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Mahama Ayariga disappointed with security agencies handling of clashes in Bawku
29.12.2021 | Headlines
UPDATE: Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana nears 10,000
29.12.2021 | Headlines
It won't wash, we'll have our way; do you have material evidence of your dream ? — Nigel Gaisie rubbishes Police caution
29.12.2021 | Headlines
Suspend your planned trip to Dubai as protest against Emirate's travel ban —Ablakwa tells Akufo-Addo
29.12.2021 | Headlines
Five-year prison term for doom prophets inadequate; let’s make it 10 years – Kyiri Abosom
29.12.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Ghana experiencing fourth wave – GHS
28.12.2021 | Headlines
Beenie Man tested positive for COVID-19; escaped from isolation – GHS reveals
28.12.2021 | Headlines
Police deny arrest of former Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah
28.12.2021 | Headlines
Ghana’s covid-19 active cases balloon to 8,554; three more die
28.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line