VRA made profit for the first time in 9years – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Volta River Authority (VRA) made profit for the first time in nine years.

He noted that stable electricity power has been provided under his administration.

The President disclosed this on his Facebook page as part of the achievements of his government in 2021 under review.

According to the President, under his government, there has been a continuous supply of power for domestic and commercial use across the country.

“In the energy sector, we have continued to provide stable electricity to Ghanaians and for the first time in 9 years, VRA made a profit,” he stated.