29.12.2021 Press Statement

APGF: Message of condolence- Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By Africa Participatory Governance Forum
APGF: Message of condolence- Archbishop Desmond Tutu
With the demise of Archbishop Desmond TUTU , Africa has lost one of her great hero and truly a gem of a person. The World had cognised him as an evident emblem of the fight against the then apartheid system in South Africa. He was a man with bountiful will to speak out against injustice.

The peace-loving people around the world in particular Africans have a duty to perpetuate the legacy of Archbishop Tutu through adhering to his hallmark of abhorring injustice. The fight against inequality should be one of our guiding principles. Africa with its abundant human and natural resources, should be a safe and delightful place for her young people who are currently leaving its shores at the peril of their lives in seeking better living conditions. This will be possible if we have committed and selfless leaders in the footsteps of the like of Archbishop Tutu.

At this hour of difficulty, we request the family, the people of South Africa to please accept our sincere condolences. He was a person worthy of emulation and we all are going to miss him.

With sincere sympathy,

The Executive Secretary

Africa Participatory Governance Forum

