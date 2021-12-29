Begoro: 'Cutlass man' butchers sister and bolts

A man identified as Keanu Aboagye is on the wanted list of the police for butchering his own sister, Gladys Agyeman.

The homicide took place at Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region.

The victim was found unresponsive in a puddle of blood.

She had multiple cutlass wounds on her body.

The motive for the killing is yet to be unravelled by the police.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said “preliminary investigations indicated that he butchered the lady in almost every vital part of the body including the head and the stomach region.”

The police has declared the suspect wanted.

---classfmonline.com