UPDATE: Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana nears 10,000

The latest events in the last 24 hours reveal that Ghana’s covid-19 active cases is hitting the 10,000.

The country since early December has seen its Covid-19 situation worsening by the day.

This has largely been attributed to the Omicron variant infecting at lightning speed.

From the latest update according to data gathered from the Ghana Health Service, Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases stand at 9,534.

Some 1,074 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with the death toll now at 1,287.

The government as part of efforts to combat the pandemic has secured millions of doses of different Covid-19 vaccines.

They have been deployed to vaccination centres across the country.

The public is encouraged to strictly adhere to the safety Covid-19 protocols during this yuletide to help combat the pandemic.