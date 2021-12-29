ModernGhana logo
Begoro police hunt for man for allegedly killing sister

The Police in Begoro are on a manhunt for one Keanu Aboagye, who is suspected to have murdered his own sister, Gladys Agyeman at Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region.

Some neighbours who found Gladys Agyeman motionless in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds rushed her to the Begoro Government Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Region Police Public Relations officer, said “preliminary investigation indicated that he butchered the lady in almost every vital part of the body including the head and the stomach region.”

In the meantime, police have declared the suspect wanted and have asked the public to assist with vital information about his whereabouts.

This case has some similarities with the gruesome killing of a woman stoned and stabbed to death at Parkoso in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, in that case, was almost lynched by a mob.

The young lady, who is in her twenties, was found dead in the house of the suspect at Parkoso in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, with blood oozing from parts of the body.

