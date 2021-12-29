It won't wash, we'll have our way; do you have material evidence of your dream ? — Nigel Gaisie rubbishes Police caution

29.12.2021 LISTEN

The Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Chapel Hill, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has stressed that he is not a coward to be perturbed about the Police’s caution against prophecies.

The Ghana Police Service early this week warned religious leaders to tread carefully in the manner and way they release prophecies about death of certain personalities during their 31st December watch night service.

The Police explained that there are laws that could land doom prophets in prison for up to five years.

“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true,”

“A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.” a police statement issued Monday, December 27, warned.

Speaking to TV3 on the development ahead of the December 31st service, Prophet Nigel Gaisie says he is unfazed.

“I read in somewhere that you have to bring material evidence when you prophesy. Who has ever dreamt and have material evidence of your dream? The greater component of prophecy is dream. What they are saying doesn’t wash but for me, we will have a way.

“We will cross, I will prophesy in all confidence, there will not be any shadow on that, I will speak the mind of God,” the popular prophet who has been involved in controversial prophecies in the past emphasised.

He continued, “Personally, I am not one of the cowards, I have been called by God, I have an assignment, and whoever is coming after the church is making a big mistake.”

Meanwhile, the Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom wants the five-year jail term for doom prophets to be increased to ten years instead.