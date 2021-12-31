ModernGhana logo
Chief calls for peace and unity in Ga State

The newly installed Leshie Mantse, Nii Tettey Ofrosu I, has called for unity among the people of La and the Ga state.

He stressed that with unity of purpose, the people of La and the Ga State can achieve anything in this world.

"I want all the citizens of La and the Ga state to unite and work for the enhancement and development of the La community," he noted.

Nii Ofrosu I made these remarks his Christmas message to the people of the La and Ga state.

"The people of Leshie and the Ga people can achieve whatever they want with one purpose, I will take this opportunity to wish all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous happy new year," he said in an interview this afternoon.

He also called on Ghanaians to support their communities and make Ghana a better place for all to benefit.

Dickson Boadi
