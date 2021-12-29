ModernGhana logo
TMA security taskforce chase revelers at Shakumono Beach

Security Taskforce deployed by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to various beaches in the Metropolis drove away revelers who stormed beaches in the area as part of the enforcement of the directive from the Greater Accra Regional Minister to close all beaches in the Region.

The Special Taskforce set up by the Metro Security Council with membership drawn from the Police, Navy, Army and NADMO to ensure compliance with the directive at the beaches.

Additionally, TMA Guards have also been deployed to the various markets and transport terminals to ensure compliance.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey had been leading a team to tour beaches within the Tema Metro Area and the Central Business District (CBD), Community One, Tema.

Mayor Ashitey’s tour was part of the Assembly’s drive to sustain public awareness on the need for members of the public to observe the COVID-19 Protocols at all times.

Security Personnel on duty at the Sakumono Beach couldn’t hide their joy when the Mayor joined the Polaris Patrol vehicle to tour the entire stretch of the beach to ensure total compliance to the ban.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of TMA, Frank Asante, explained the deployment was to enforce the directives and also to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, “These emergency interventions have become necessary to avert the recently reported upsurge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.” After the Tema Metropolitan Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss the general security situation in the Metropolis.

He noted the emergency meeting was called on the back of a directive issued by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on the strict enforcement of the COVID-19 Safety protocols.

On December 24, 2021, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, after a REGSEC meeting, ordered the closure of all beaches from December 25 until further notice.

The Minister also ordered revellers to strictly obey the COVID-19 protocols and barred passengers without nose masks from boarding commercial vehicles.

—DGN online

