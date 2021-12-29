6 mourners die on Boxing Day at Sege

Six mourners perished in a gory accident around Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, a day after Christmas.

The deceased perosns were part of a group travelling in a Toyota Hiace Bus belonging to Land Commission when the unfortunate incident happened.

They travelled from a community called Ayikoo in Cape Caost in the Central Region to mourn with their colleague who was burying his father at Adidome in the Volta Region.

On their return from the funeral on the late hours of Sunday, December 26, 2021, one of the tyres of their vehicle burst resulting in the ghastly accident.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, acting spokeswoman of the Tema Regional Police Command explained that on December 26, 2021, about 4:30pm, suspect driver was in charge of Toyota Haice mini bus with registration no. GV 843-14 with about 14 persons on board from Adidome in the Volta region to Cape Coast

She said on reaching a section of the road between Mantsekope and Koluedor on the main Tema-Aflao highway, it is alleged whiles the vehicle was in motion, suddenly the rear nearside tyre got burst, adding that in the process of controlling the steering wheel, the vehicle launched into a culvet at the nearside portion when facing Tema direction.

The vehicle somersaulted and landed at the nearside portion when facing Tema direction.

Unfortunately, three male adults who sustained various head injuries died on the spot whiles other occupants including the suspect driver who also sustained serious injuries were rushed to Sege Polyclinic and Ada East District Hospital for treatment.

However, additional three male adults also died at Ada East District Hospital upon arrival at the health facility.

Meanwhile, the Assembly member of Ayikoo Ayikoo in the Cape South Constituency of the Central Region, Alhasan Lamidi confirming the incident to the press said all the deceased persons are Muslims and their bodies sent to Cape Coast and buried according to Islamic traditions.

The names of the lost persons according the assembly member are Mohammed Ameen Adam, Faisal Masour, Abubakar Sadick Ibrahim, Nasiru Ali, Mallam Lukman and Mallam Dawuda.

He said, the body of one out of the six deceased has been sent to his family at Takoradi as he hails from there.

They all left behind wives and children except one who was unmarried.

—DGN online