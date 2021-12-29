Suspend your planned trip to Dubai as protest against Emirate's travel ban —Ablakwa tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo- Addo has been urged to protest the decision by Emirate to place a travel ban on selected African countries.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto appealed to Mr Akufo-Addo to suspend his planned trip to the Dubai Expo on March 18 2022 as part of the protest.

The opposition lawmaker described the travel ban as most discriminatory and senseless decision that has been taken which must be met with strong opposition from Africans.

Emirates has placed travel restrictions on selected African countries on entry and transit to Dubai following the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” Emirates said in a statement.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.

“In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers are also advised to ensure that their contact details are updated by visiting Manage Your Booking .”