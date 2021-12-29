Five-year prison term for doom prophets inadequate; let’s make it 10 years – Kyiri Abosom

The Founder of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom is advocating for an increase in the prison term for fake prophets.

Ahead of this year’s 31st December watch night service, the Ghana Police Service has issued a statement to caution religious leaders against prophecies intended to create panic and fear among Ghanaians.

According to the Police, there are laws governing religion in the country and a person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.

Waving into the conversation, a 2020 presidential candidate for Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Osofo Kyiri Abosom has commended the Police Administration led by Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Speaking in an interview with Starr FM, he said the caution “will let people come out with the truth. We are all going to be watchdogs on this 31st December 2021. Because we need to know those who will come out with the false prophecy. Even when I hear it I will report it.”

He added, “Now that we are heading to 31st December and the Police Administration has brought this law to halt the issue of false prophecy that causes fear and panic. It will keep some people’s mouths shut. Most of what they say doesn’t happen so what Dampare has instituted is good."

Meanwhile, Osofo Kyiri Abosom wants the five-year jail term to be increased to ten years.

“However, whoever will come up with a false prophecy, the 5-years jail term is low, rather we can make it 10-years. So that people wouldn’t joke with the minds of Ghanaians and God. Let’s be alert and I support Dampare,” the Founder of Ghana Union Movement added.