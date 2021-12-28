ModernGhana logo
CTVET establishes beauty, hair and wellness sector skills body

By Albert Opare
The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has established sector skills body for beauty, hair and wellness on Friday, 17 th December, 2021.

As part of the Commission's goal towards the governance and administration of TVET, the establishment of Sector Skills Bodies (SSB) is regarded as one of the strategies to the implementation.

The Beauty, Hair and wellness SSB is one of the 22 profiled Sectors Skills Bodies to be established. Already, 11 SSBs which include; Agriculture, Agribusiness and Agro Processing, Tourism and hospitality, Construction, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Automotive, Textile and Apparel, Information Communication Technology, Pharmacy, Logistics and Transportation etc…SSB have been established with Beauty Hair Wellness SSB underway making it 12 in total.

The stakeholder engagement meeting was organised by the commission to enlighten industry stakeholders on the concepts of SSB, the international view of SSBs, redefine the scope of the Beauty, Hair and Wellness sector as well as nominate key industry representatives and other decision making bodies to constitute the membership of the SSB.

The role of the constituted Beauty, Hair and Wellness SSB membership will among other things include; Producing demand-driven, robust labour market and skills intelligence, Outlining career pathways, developing occupational standards and assessment, making recommendations to CTVET to ensure that qualifications, curriculum and learning materials reflect the occupational standards and that learning materials are also widely accessible, Develop sector skills strategies, including funding recommendations and the formation of Public and Private Partnerships (PPPs) and feed into national and regional TVET strategies, facilitate initial training of young people and skills upgrading for existing workers through apprenticeships, interns, hips, mentorships and other work-based development programmes, advocate for government and other incentives to encourage industry to invest in skills development and TVET, advocate and facilitate greater linkages between skills attainment, professional standards, payment regimes and the TVET system.

