National Council On Persons With Disabilities distributes food items to disability community

The National Council on Persons with Disability has distributed food items and toiletries to some 469 members of the disability community in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The items included milo, rice, milk, hand sanitizers, sugar, milk, soaps for washing and bathing, toilet rolls, diapers, oil and tin fish.

The items were donated by a philanthropist, Pastor Nana Ofosuhene, a Senior Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church to put smile on the faces of persons with disabilities during the Christmas festivities.

The beneficiaries included 114 females with disabilities, 104 males with disabilities, 6 children with disabilities, 28 personal assistants/ caregivers, 31 persons with hearing impairments / deaf, 82 persons with physical disabilities and 24 persons with visual impairments including the blind.

The others were 8 persons with cerebral palsy, 2 persons with Dwarfism, 4 persons with Autism, 8 persons with Psychosocial disabilities including mental health, 8 persons with Epilepsy, 3 persons with Downs syndrome, 12 children of parents with disabilities and 33 parents of children with disabilities.

The Executive Secretary of the National Council of Persons with Disability, Lawyer Esther Akua Gyamfi expressed her gratitude to Pastor Nana Ofosuhene, on behalf of the disability community, and appealed to him to consider giving scholarships to 10 children with disabilities.