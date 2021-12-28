ModernGhana logo
Sunyani: Police discover body of 86-year-old man with blood stains

Sunyani: Police discover body of 86-year-old man with blood stains
The joy and ecstasy that characterised this year's Christmas were absent when an 86 year-old man was found dead in the early hours of Monday at Sunyani Area Two.

Police have since deposited the body of Yaw Atta, a retired employee of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), at the Sunyani Regional Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the neighbourhood that they were in a state of shock and disbelief.

The body was discovered in a supine position on a student mattress on the floor in a storeroom which served as the deceased accommodation.

According to a police situational report made available to the GNA in Sunyani, though there were no marks of assault, blood was found around the deceased neck with stains on the legs.

“The room was seen undisturbed with no sign of struggle”, it said, explaining one Agartha, the deceased granddaughter went to sweep his (deceased) isolated store room accommodation and found the motionless body.

