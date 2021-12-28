ModernGhana logo
Newly constructed Accra-Tema Beach Road drains along Nungua section face destruction

The newly-constructed drains along the Nungua section of the ongoing Accra-Tema Beach Road project are being damaged by the activities of shopkeepers who ply their trade along that stretch.

Some shopkeepers have resorted to burning rubbish on the untarred road and along the edges of the drains, blackening and defacing the drains.

During a visit to Nungua on Monday, December 27, 2021, the Ghana News Agency, found that portions of the newly-constructed drains had developed cracks, with ashes and plastic waste gathered at some portions.

The GNA counted four separate burning points in a distance of about 40 meters between the Italian Boy Pub and the Danpong Pharmacy area.

When engaged, the shopkeepers operating along the identified burning points declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, some residents in the area alleged the rubbish was usually burnt at night and early in the morning by the traders.

The Municipal Works Engineer at the Krowor Municipal Assembly, Mr Benson Oppong, said the Assembly was not aware of the development.

He said his office would visit the area and take the necessary action.

Mr Oppong said following the launch of the "Operation Clean Your Frontage" campaign last month, the Assembly's Environmental Officers had been sensitising residents in the Municipality to adopt proper sanitary practices.

“Now, we are educating them from now up to January. We have gazetted our bye-laws so after January, we will start prosecuting those who would break the law,” he said.

Work on the 16-kilometre project, which starts from the Independence Arch of the Black Star Square in Accra through Osu, La and Teshie to Nungua, is being undertaken by China Ganzu International Corporation for Economic and Technical Cooperation (CGICETC).

Known as the Beach Road Expansion Project - Phase One, it is expected to be completed by December next year to serve as a major alternative route to the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The scope of work includes a two-way, four-lane urban road, traffic signal system and related auxiliary works, as well as a three-tier interchange at the Nungua Barrier.

GNA

TOP STORIES

