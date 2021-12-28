ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s covid-19 active cases balloon to 8,554; three more die

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana’s Coronavirus (Covid-19) statistics have taken another spike with the latest numbers available from the Ghana Health Service raising concerns.

From the dashboard of the Ghana Health Service as of the morning of today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the number of active cases has increased to 8,554 and still counting.

This was after 1,264 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Three more persons have succumbed to the virus bring the death toll from 1,280 yesterday to 1,283 today.

In all, there have been over 140,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the country started battling the pandemic in March 2020.

There have been over 130,000 recoveries.

The government as part of efforts to combat the pandemic has secured millions of doses of various Covid-19 vaccines.

They have been deployed to vaccination centres in the country.

The public is encouraged to strictly adhere to the safety Covid-19 protocols during this yuletide to help combat the pandemic.

Journalist

