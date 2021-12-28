ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo appoints Benjamin Arthur head of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Benjamin Arthur, a Labour Relations Expert, as the Chief Executive of the Fair Wages & Salaries Commission (FWSC).

Mr. Arthur is a labour administration, employment service and labour relations specialist.

He is also a certified mediator, alternative dispute resolution and workplace conflict management practitioner, with a strong research background.

Mr Arthur holds a Master of Arts Degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Traning Centre; an Executive Masters degree from the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies, Accra; and a Professional Executive Masters degree from the PULSE Institute (Calgary, Canada) and Mediation Training Institute International (Kansas City, USA).

He also holds a First Degree in Civil Engineering from KNUST (then UST), and practised as a Civil Structural Engineer for 23 years.

He is a corporate member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE).

Until his appointment at FWSC, Mr. Arthur was working as an European Union TAT Labour Administration Expert for the Technical Assistance Project on Employment Coordination Functions under the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

His other key areas of expertise are: Labour Audits, Inspections and Measurement of Industrial Strikes/Lockouts, Collective Bargaining and Negotiations, and ISO Records Management.

Mr Arthur joins FWSC at a crucial time when the country's Agency for public service salaries is considering an overhaul of the Single Spine Pay Policy after ten years of implementation.

GNA

