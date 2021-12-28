ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.12.2021 Headlines

WR: Bolt driver refused to hand over car key so we burnt him alive – 3 SHS students confess

WR: Bolt driver refused to hand over car key so we burnt him alive – 3 SHS students confess
28.12.2021 LISTEN

Three Senior High School (SHS) students are in the custody of the Western Regional Police Command for allegedly setting a Bolt driver ablaze at Bakano in Sekondi on Wednesday, December 22.

Patrick Baidoo, aged 18; Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku, aged 17; and Adolf Eshun, aged 17, lit Naval officer AB1 Boateng Okyere Boateng on fire so they could rob him, the police said.

The three teenagers, according to the police, confessed to the crime.

They said they were forced to set him alight because he struggled with them over the ignition key of the car as they attempted carjacking him.

The Public Relations Officer of the regional police command, Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, told journalists: “At about 5 pm on December 24, our team from the Regional Intelligence and Operation Unit, based on some intelligence, conducted an operation and arrested three suspects namely Patrick Baidoo, aged 18; Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku, aged 17; and Adolf Eshun, aged 17.”

“All these three sustained burnt wounds from the December 22, 2021 incident ″, she noted.

DSP Adiku added: “Unfortunately, the Bolt driver has passed on”.

He died at the 37 Military Hospital where he was transferred from the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, for treatment.

The suspects, she said, “confessed that they needed money and wanted to rob him of the car” but “when they got to Baka-Ano, and they asked him to hand over the keys, he refused; hence they poured the petrol on him and burnt him”.

“The three are currently in our custody and would be put before court on the charges of robbery and murder”, DSP Adiku said.

---classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana’s covid-19 active cases balloon to 8,554; three more die
28.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints Benjamin Arthur head of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission
28.12.2021 | Headlines
He leaves behind indelible footprints in the sands of time — Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Desmond Tutu
28.12.2021 | Headlines
Police warn doom prophets ahead of 31st night
27.12.2021 | Headlines
Togbe Afede replies BoG; says responses to monetary policy issues lame
27.12.2021 | Headlines
Beenie Man arrested in Ghana for evading COVID-19 quarantine
27.12.2021 | Headlines
Mahama mourns passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
27.12.2021 | Headlines
Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases shoot up to 6,361; over 1,000 new cases recorded daily
27.12.2021 | Headlines
Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases balloon to 5,112
26.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line