WR: Bolt driver refused to hand over car key so we burnt him alive – 3 SHS students confess

28.12.2021 LISTEN

Three Senior High School (SHS) students are in the custody of the Western Regional Police Command for allegedly setting a Bolt driver ablaze at Bakano in Sekondi on Wednesday, December 22.

Patrick Baidoo, aged 18; Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku, aged 17; and Adolf Eshun, aged 17, lit Naval officer AB1 Boateng Okyere Boateng on fire so they could rob him, the police said.

The three teenagers, according to the police, confessed to the crime.

They said they were forced to set him alight because he struggled with them over the ignition key of the car as they attempted carjacking him.

The Public Relations Officer of the regional police command, Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, told journalists: “At about 5 pm on December 24, our team from the Regional Intelligence and Operation Unit, based on some intelligence, conducted an operation and arrested three suspects namely Patrick Baidoo, aged 18; Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku, aged 17; and Adolf Eshun, aged 17.”

“All these three sustained burnt wounds from the December 22, 2021 incident ″, she noted.

DSP Adiku added: “Unfortunately, the Bolt driver has passed on”.

He died at the 37 Military Hospital where he was transferred from the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, for treatment.

The suspects, she said, “confessed that they needed money and wanted to rob him of the car” but “when they got to Baka-Ano, and they asked him to hand over the keys, he refused; hence they poured the petrol on him and burnt him”.

“The three are currently in our custody and would be put before court on the charges of robbery and murder”, DSP Adiku said.

---classfmonline.com