Kumasi Suame Nasara Co-Ordinator of NPP installed as Zongo Chief

Alhaji Eliasu Ipala

27.12.2021 LISTEN

The residents of Abrem-Jamasi Zongo in the Kwabre East District of Ashanti Region on Friday December 24, 2021 joyfully celebrated the day when one of their elders, Alhaji Eliasu Ipala was customarily and officially installed as a chief (Sariki).

The well attended function attracted both Muslim and Christian communities, chiefs, politicians and people from all walks of life.

The ceremony followed the recognition of Alhaji Eliasu Ipala by the custodians and overlords of Abrem-Jamasi stool lands, Oyokohene of Kumasi since 1998 when some few Zongo communities were given the mandate to occupy Abrem.

Alhaji Eliasu Ipala popularly known as Kasanipaho in a brief history said since they occupied Abrem-Jamasi for some years now, his people exhibited high sense of responsibility, unity, respect and love with the residents of Abrem-Jamasi.

He said it was through this envious conduct that compelled the Kumasi Oyokohene to finally call for someone to represent the Zongo communities in the area of which the mandate was given to him (Alhaji Eliasu Ipala).

Alhaji Eliasu Ipala now Sariki of Abrem-Jamasi who is the current Kumasi Suame Nasara Co-Ordinator of the New Patriotic Party told journalists that after passing through the necessary customs, hence the program comes to reality.

In his brief installation address, Nana Dwumfie who deputized the Odikro of Abrem-Jamasi congratulated the new Sariki for his noble rank.

Nana Dwumfie charged chief Alhaji Eliasu Ipala to use his position to promote peace, unity and development devoid of attitudes that could create division and rancour in the society.

The Odikro hoped that Alhaji Eliasu Ipala would as usual continue to impress his subjects in smoking the peace pipe with the Abrem-Jamasi citizens than before to enhance the developmental agenda of the area and beyond.

Sariki Nsonan and two other Sariki who represented the Zongo chiefs of Kumasi at the program were full of gratitude to the elevation of Alhaji Eliasu Ipala for his position.

They were of the view that he will use his good office to ensure peaceful coexistence among the people of Abrem-Jamasi and the Zongo communities at all times.

Thanking Oyokohene, Odikro of Abrem-Jamasi and his elders for the honour done him, Alhaji Eliasu Ipala assured that peace, unity, love and development would be his topmost priority.

The new Sariki noted that, since one head cannot make a Council, his doors are always open for either advise or suggestions that could uplift the image of the town, Asanteman and for that matter the country as a whole.