Pastor says Christmas and 31st night are unbiblical

Apostle Samuel .K. Mensah

30.12.2021 LISTEN

An Accra-based popular Bible researcher who doubles as the founder and leader of the Saviour Light In Jesus Ministry, Apostle Samuel K. Mensah, (aka Osomafo Mensah) says Christmas and New Year celebration is unbiblical.

He wants Christians to stop observing both Christmas and 31st Night.

According to the clergy, there is no book or verse in the Holy Scriptures that supports the celebration.

Apostle Mensah argues that 25th December is a date which is originally set aside by the ancient Romans for one of their gods called Mars to be celebrated through worshipping of the Sun.

He hinted that the birthday of Christ was incidentally co-opted by the ancient Romans into the same date to give Mars festival world acclamation.

Qsomafo Mensah who was briefing the media in Accra yesterday to state his point however charged Christians to stop promoting such unbiblical celebrations since the act has no scriptural justification.

Through his scriptural believes he said he has decided to engage his congregation in spiritual activities during such days to deliberately prevent them from celebrating Christmas and 31st Night.