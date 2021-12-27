ModernGhana logo
27.12.2021

Police warn doom prophets ahead of 31st night

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
27.12.2021

The Ghana Police Service has issued a warning to Ghanaians especially religious leaders against false prophecies ahead of December 31st night service.

In a statement released on Monday, December 27, 2021, the police cautioned that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour, or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.

The police stressed that it is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person.

The Police says any person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.

“We, therefore, wish to caution all Ghanaians, especially religious groups and leaders to be measured in their utterances, especially how they communicate prophecies, which may injure the right of others and the public interest,” part of the Police statement has said.

It adds, “The Ghana Police Service wishes to place on record that the Police are not against prophecies; we acknowledge that we Ghanaians are a religious people who know and believe in, the centrality of God in our lives.”

Read the full Police statement below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

