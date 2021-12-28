Regularly attend ante-natal care to avoid pre-eclampsia, eclampsia during delivery — Nurse to pregnant women

A nurse at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital A1 block Mrs Fuseina Haruna has advised pregnant women not to abandon ante-natal health care during pregnancy period.

She said most women who come to the facility for delivery go through some complications during birth, which she attributes to lack of prenatal care.

According to her, many pregnant women suffer pre-eclampsia and eclampsia during delivery.

Mrs Fuseina revealed that most cases brought to her outfit needed urgent attention due to the severity of the case.

She made these remarks when MTN Ghana presented 22 hampers to children's born on Christmas and Boxing Day at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Sunday, 26th December.

“Many suffer from pre-eclampsia and eclampsia during delivery and these are some complications that could have been avoided if pregnant women take their care serious during ante-natal”, Mrs Haruna noted with worries.

MTN Ghana through its employee volunteers distributed baby hampers in all 16 regions of Ghana. This year, the company has distributed a total of 500 hampers at a cost of GHC 150,000 across the country.

She also appealed to MTN and other philanthropic institutions to regularly support the needs of women at the special delivery units since most mothers are unable to pay their bills due to severe complications. She noted that some women are detained even after delivery over lack of payment.

Presenting the items, Godfred Kwarteng, MTN Fixed Band Manager said they distributed 50 hampers to some major hospitals in the region which include Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Kumasi South Hospital.

According to him, it is a show of love from MTN to mothers who have safely delivered and to celebrate the special Christmas seaSON with them.

According to him, the hamper is made up of face and body towels, shampoo, disinfectant, diapers, cloth, among others.

Mrs. Stella Amo, a mother said she was happy MTN was doing this at a time she had delivered her first child.

She noted that Christmas has come early for her and thanked the MTN team for the kind gesture.

Afia Hammond, a 32-year-old mother said she was grateful to God for the safe delivery on 25th December. She added that the gesture by MTN has doubled her joy.

She thanked the doctors and nurses at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for sacrificing their time and energy to enable them go through the process safely.