Complete rehabilitation of Sunyani Airport immediately – COBAANA charges gov’t

The Council of Bono and Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA) has charged that the government to as a matter of urgency see to the completion of the Sunyani Airpor.

This follows a similar call by the Bono Regional House of Chiefs who are unhappy with the fact that the Airport and other projects in the Bono Region have not been completed.

In a press statement from COBAANA, it has stressed that works on the Airport should be fast-tracked.

“The Council of Bono and Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA) wants to add its voice to the call on the government to as a matter of urgency complete the rehabilitation of the Sunyani airport,” a statement from the group signed by General Secretary Augustine Boahen has said.

COBAANA argues that the call has become necessary due to the association’s planned homecoming convention to be held in Ghana in 2023.

Below is the full statement from COBAANA:

COBAANA ADDS ITS VOICE TO THE COMPLETION OF THE SUNYANI AIRPORT

The Council of Bono and Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA) wants to add its voice to the call on the government to as a matter of urgency complete the rehabilitation of the Sunyani airport. Cobaana is an umbrella association of men and women from the Bono, Bono East and the Ahafo regions (formerly Brong Ahafo region) resident in North America who despite the separation of the old region, still see themselves as one people on a foreign soil determined to help in the development of their regions. This call has become necessary due to the association’s planned home coming convention to be held in Ghana in 2023.

The Association on its calendar of activities planned for 2023 has a convention of all Bono and Ahafo citizens of North America (USA and Canada) to be held in Ghana to among other things undertake fund raising activities to support the development of our regions. It is expected that about 500 delegates will participate in major healthcare outreach by medical professional in our group and a major health infrastructure project will be undertaken. As development partners, COBAANA will count on the three Regional Coordinating Councils as well as the central government for support if our planned development initiatives are to succeed. That is why it is imperative that the completion of the Regional Airport whose rehabilitation has been in the works for some time now is very critical in facilitating the movement of our members who will be visiting many rural communities for our outreach projects during the convention in Ghana.

It should be recalled that the completion of the rehabilitation work of the Sunyani airport has been given several deadlines but they have all come and gone and yet the work is not complete. At a point, the contractor has to pack his equipment from the site for lack of payment. Not knowing when the next deadline would be given, COBAANA is of the view that all the bottlenecks and issues that are preventing the completion of the airport should be removed to allow the airport to start operating. On the issue of encroachers who have built close to the runway, COBAANA is of the view that such houses should be pulled down if that will speed up the completion of the airport schedule.

According to a release issued at the end of an Executive Meeting, the association is of the view that with such a number of delegates coming to Ghana for the 2023 convention, many of the delegates will opt for an air flight from Accra to the regions which to them will be easier and safer. One special aspect of this convention in Ghana is the fact that we are mobilizing our kids to come with their parents and many of them will be coming to their roots for the first time. Considering the bad road network, (Accra to Sunyani road) many parents will prefer flying their kids from Accra to Sunyani and hence the need for the airport to be completed.

Talks are also progressing with investors and business persons in North America with the view to bringing them to the three regions to explore the possibility of investing there. We need not emphasize more the need for a proper airport to ease the activities of these investors if they so decide to tap into the abundant resources in the regions.

The association wants to put on record that this statement is non-political and as such should not be given any political connotation. The economic importance of the operation of the airport cannot be overemphasized. It would be recalled that during the operation of the airport some years back, officials from Newmont Ghana in the Ahafo region were patronizing it and it was easing business activities in the three regions. With the operation of the airport, business men and women need not spend over six hours to travel from Sunyani to Accra to conduct business but rather can go to Accra and do their business and return within some short time.

If Ghana is to stand on its feet and survive without aid, every citizen is called upon to contribute to Ghana’s development and this must be a shared responsibility between the citizens and their government. If Ghana is to thrive without aid, this shared responsibility must manifest in the building blocks we undertake to achieve this noble goal. Bono and Ahafo citizens both in Ghana and in the diaspora are taking the first step toward the development of our regions. What we expect from our government is to give us the tools we need to pursue our destiny.