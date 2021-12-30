Sege tragic accident kills 6 youth from Ayikoo Ayikoo in Cape Coast

Six Ayikoo Ayikoo residents have lost their lives in a tragic accident that occurred in the Sege enclave on December 26 at about 3pm.

Information gathered indicate that they were onboard a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the Central Region Lands Commission with registration number GV 843-14. They attended the funeral of a friend's father in the Volta Region.

Six deceased were Mohammed Ameen Adam popularly called 'House Party', Faisal Masour, Abubakar Sadick Ibrahim, Nasiru Ali, Mallam Lukman and Mallam Dawuda.

Speaking to the Ayikoo Ayikoo Assemblyman Mr. Lamidi Alhassan, who had visited the accident scene said all the dead were part of a group of Muslims who had gone to the Volta Region to help a brother bury his father.

He added that when the car got to Sege on the Sogakope-Accra stretch, the back tyre got burst resulting in the accident. "Three died on the spot while the other three died later at the hospital. The three who died on the spot bodies were conveyed by the Ghana Police when we arrived."

According to the Assemblymember, the dead and injured were all rushed to the Sege and Bator government hospitals for medical attention.

"I thank the Police officers who assisted us to retrieve our dead from the hospitals. As I speak, we've gotten all the bodies of the dead and they are in an ambulance heading towards Cape Coast for the necessary preparation and burial rites," he stated.

Ayikoo Ayikoo is a predominant Muslim Community within the Cape Coast South Constituency. It lies along the Tantri and Petro Roundabout street.