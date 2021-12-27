ModernGhana logo
Beenie Man arrested in Ghana for evading COVID-19 quarantine

Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste, Anthony Moses Davis, popularly known as Beenie Man, was arrested a few days ago by Ghanaian authorities for allegedly evading mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.

Citi News information suggests that Beenie Man tested positive for the virus upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport last week and was sent into mandatory quarantine at the AH Hotel in East Legon by health officials.

However, the artiste reportedly escaped from the hotel and appeared on a number of media platforms before performing at the Bhim Concert organised by Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

Citi News checks revealed that the artiste was detained by Immigration officials at the airport when he returned for his passport after the concert.

According to the Ghana Immigration Service, he has currently been released to the Ghana Health Service officials and his lawyers.

He is alleged to have produced a fake clearance certificate from the Ghana Health Service, which has become a subject of investigations by Ghanaian security officials.

Beenie Man also performed at the show alongside other high profile artistes from Ghana including Samini, Kwaw Kese, MzVee and Empress Gifty.

This comes a few days after the Ghana Health Service issued a statement to event organizers and the general public to adhere strictly to the coronavirus protocols, especially at a time when health centres have started recording high rates of Omicron virus infections across the world.

—citinewsroom

