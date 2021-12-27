NPA wins three awards at Corporate Ghana Awards

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) had been honored at this year’s Corporate Ghana Awards organized by organizers of RTP Awards.

The event was held at Movenpick hotel on Sunday December 26.

The Chief Executive, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid was bestowed Dynamic CEO of the Year.

The Authority received an award for company of the year for petroleum downstream regulation and best corporate social responsibility of the year.

In all, 43 individuals and institutions, both public and private, received recognition for their excellent performances and impacts on the social and economic development of Ghana.