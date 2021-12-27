ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Three teens arested over burning to death of Naval officer

Social News W/R: Three teens arested over burning to death of Naval officer
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Three teenagers who are said to be behind the burning to death of a Navy officer at Bakado near Sekondi have been put behind bars.

The victim, LS Okyere Boateng, died on Friday at the 37 Military Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for the severe burns he sustained in the attack on Wednesday, December 22.

Western Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, who confirmed the arrest to Connect FM‘s Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, says the suspects, all students and aged 17 and 18, have confessed to committing the heinous crime.

According to the police, the suspects say they wanted to snatch the car the officer was using for online services but he was being stubborn, hence their action.

They will be arraigned before court on Wednesday, December 29, according to the Police.

---3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NPA wins three awards at Corporate Ghana Awards
27.12.2021 | Social News
Mama Love Foundation fetes over 1000 people in Obuasi to mark Christmas
27.12.2021 | Social News
GACBO disappointed in government for closing beaches during Christmas
27.12.2021 | Social News
Ignore the silly, good for nothing fraudsters; I've not ask anyone to collect money for me — Mary Posch-Oduro
27.12.2021 | Social News
IGP reiterates resolve to make Police 'most respected organisation in Ghana'
27.12.2021 | Social News
W/R: Youth groups condemn burning of ‘galamseyer’ by Adamus Resources security guards
27.12.2021 | Social News
Sekyere Kwaman Chief, 2 others die in accident
26.12.2021 | Social News
Following Jesus Christ does not guarantee a problem free life — Rev Ayim
26.12.2021 | Social News
Holidaymakers stranded over beach closure
26.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line