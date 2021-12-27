ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.12.2021 Social News

Mama Love Foundation fetes over 1000 people in Obuasi to mark Christmas

By Sampson Manu || Contributor
Mama Love Foundation fetes over 1000 people in Obuasi to mark Christmas
27.12.2021 LISTEN

Mama Love Foundation, an Obuasi based Non-Governmental Organisation has embarked on a charity program this Christmas dubbed ‘lend a hand, give a can; sharing is caring.'

The NGO distributed sumptuous jollof rice with meat and assorted drinks, hampers, gifts bags, money and more to the needy, orphans and widows in some parts of Obuasi during the festive season.

Speaking on the rationale behind the project, President of Mama Love foundation Rev. Dr. Love Konadu said, the foundation has over the years prioritize the interest and well-being of the less privileged in the society. She said, " at Mama Love foundation we are committed to putting smiles on the faces of the aged, widows and orphans especially this festive season."

It would be recalled that the Mama Love foundation as part of its core mandate, in July this year, collaborated with UK based foundation Obuasi Sikakrom Association to organize a seminar that empowered women and gave capital to widows and a sickle cell patients to set-up businesses in Obuasi.

Aside the food distribution, the foundation also gave out capital to people to set them up and make them self reliant. This according to Dr. Love Konadu is part of their plans to unlock resources and create an enabling environment, so that young women are on a steady footing to meet the personal and economic challenges that confront them.

Meanwhile, Mama Love Foundation has organised dinner party for girls who are undergoing various forms of training under the sponsorship of the foundation.

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East Honorable Faustina Amissah who sponsored the dinner party and was also present lauded the Mama Love foundation for giving hope to the less privileged in the society.

She said a time has come for society to acknowledge the roles played by NGOs who have volunteered to offer a helping hand to the hopeless in the society.

Hon Amissah appealed to the Girls to take their training seriously and be disciplined in their pursuit of economic empowerment.

The beneficiaries of the gesture from Mama Love foundation in an interview with the media praised the Foundation for coming to their aid this yuletide. Ama Asamoah, a widow at Boete said " I had no hope of enjoying this Christmas with my children. The donation from Mama has come at the right time."

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NPA wins three awards at Corporate Ghana Awards
27.12.2021 | Social News
W/R: Three teens arested over burning to death of Naval officer
27.12.2021 | Social News
GACBO disappointed in government for closing beaches during Christmas
27.12.2021 | Social News
Ignore the silly, good for nothing fraudsters; I've not ask anyone to collect money for me — Mary Posch-Oduro
27.12.2021 | Social News
IGP reiterates resolve to make Police 'most respected organisation in Ghana'
27.12.2021 | Social News
W/R: Youth groups condemn burning of ‘galamseyer’ by Adamus Resources security guards
27.12.2021 | Social News
Sekyere Kwaman Chief, 2 others die in accident
26.12.2021 | Social News
Following Jesus Christ does not guarantee a problem free life — Rev Ayim
26.12.2021 | Social News
Holidaymakers stranded over beach closure
26.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line