Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases shoot up to 6,361; over 1,000 new cases recorded daily

Ghana has recorded over 1,000 new cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, Modernghana News can report.

The Omicron variant has since caused an increase in the active cases in the country.

The latest information according to the Ghana Health Service has today seen the country’s active Covid-19 case count shooting up to 6,361.

The death toll is now 1,277.

Meanwhile, the United States of America has donated over a million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Ghana in the spirit of giving during the Christmas period.

Last Friday, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, joined the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Friday to receive 1.7 million newly arrived doses.

The United States in the last four months has delivered more than seven million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ghana in coordination with COVAX and UNICEF.