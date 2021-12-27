GACBO disappointed in government for closing beaches during Christmas

The Greater Accra Coalition of Beach Operators (GACBO) says it is disappointed in government over the directive to close beaches in the Greater Accra Region during the Christmas period.

As part of measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey ordered the closure of all beaches in the Greater Accra region during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Friday, December 24, 2021, by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGESC) on how to control the spread of the virus during the festivities.

In a statement from GACBO, it says it is unhappy with the government when prior to Christmas an agreement was reached for beaches to remain open for lineup programmes to go ahead as planned.

“The Greater Accra Coalition of Beach Operators (GACBO) wishes to state their disappointment in the governments directive to shut all beaches in the Greater Accra Region due to the arrival of the omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus,” a statement from the Coalition signed by its Secretary Dr. Albert Tetteh-Botchway.

It adds, “The coalition is disappointed because our events are open-air, and our spaces big enough to ensure adequate spacing to allow the needed 2-meter intervals needed, which was the same position shared by Dr. Nsiah Asare.”

The coalition says it is baffled that if the new variant (omicron) is an import, why it is the beaches rather than the airports that have been closed. It wants the government to as a matter of urgency to reverse the decision to close down beaches in the Greater Accra Region.

“We are asking the government, in the guise of the Greater Accra REGSEC, to quickly rescind this decision, so that we enforce all protocols, in order to make this Christmas a memorable one,” the GACBO statement concludes.