IGP reiterates resolve to make Police 'most respected organisation in Ghana'

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has reiterated the resolve of his administration to transform the Ghana Police Service into a world-class institution and the most respected organisation in Ghana.

To this end, he has assured personnel of his availability and that of leadership to listen to all concerns and ideas to make this possible.

He has, consequently, warned those who engage in “misconduct” and “unprofessionalism” to desist from those acts particularly in 2022 “for us to regain the trust, confidence and respect of the public”.

These were contained in his Christmas and New Year Message to personnel of the Service.

The senior-most police officer, who started his official duty on Sunday, August 1 , eulogised officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in the past year.

“The Police Administration will do what is required to support their surviving families. Let us continue to keep them in our prayers.”

He also commended all active officers “for your courage, patriotic selflessness and unalloyed dedication towards the maintenance of law and order”.

“We are proud of you and we will not take you for granted, we recognise that your efforts contribute greatly to the peace and security of this country.”

Dr Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) spent the Christmas eve in the Tema region on night foot patrol.

—3news.com

