ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.12.2021 Social News

Sekyere Kwaman Chief, 2 others die in accident

Sekyere Kwaman Chief, 2 others die in accident
26.12.2021 LISTEN

Barima Bretwum Okyere Bediako II, Paramount Chief of Sekyere Kwaman in the Ashanti Region has died in a car crash on the Konongo-Kumasi road along with two others, it is reported.

A police report, detailing how the traditional ruler, who was in charge a Subaru Outback 4×4 vehicle with registration number 4446-CD-21 from Accra on Tuesday, December 21, crashed into a Toyota Hiace minibus which was from the opposite direction.

“On reaching a section of the road at Odumasi three lane, near the Leon Bird Steel factory, on the main Konongo-Kumasi motor road he was overtaking vehicles ahead of him, and in the process collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace mini bus, with registration number ER 88-21, driven by Bright Otu, from Kumasi towards Accra with passengers on board”, the report said.

Barima, however died at the Konongo/Odumase Government Hospital where he was rushed to for treatment.

The other victims; Ernest Osei Obeng aged 38 years and Lydia Asare, 42, also died moments later.

The bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Stewards hospital morgue, Yawkwei for preservation at the time.

Driver of the Toyota Hiace, Bright Otu had both legs fractured and was referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), for further treatment.

The accident vehicles have since been impounded as part of police investigations, sources say.

Known in private life as George Bretwum, the late paramount chief was a police officer until he ascended the throne.

His death has shocked the Kwaman paramountcy who are yet to communicate the development to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He was 41.

—DGN online

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Following Jesus Christ does not guarantee a problem free life — Rev Ayim
26.12.2021 | Social News
Holidaymakers stranded over beach closure
26.12.2021 | Social News
Christ was born to bring salvation to mankind—Pastor
26.12.2021 | Social News
Management of Tamale Central hospital denies knowledge of Memo announcing suspension of surgeries
26.12.2021 | Social News
Don't be committed to church at the expense of your family—Says Catholic Priest
26.12.2021 | Social News
Africa needs to review Double Taxation Agreements– GII Director
26.12.2021 | Social News
E-levy fight: Culture of lawlessness by politicians worrying – Bishop Agyenta
26.12.2021 | Social News
MTN distribute hampers to mothers of babies born on Christmas and Boxing Days
26.12.2021 | Social News
Education the only way to close the gap between North and South — Farouk Aliu Mahama
26.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line