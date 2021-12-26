Christ was born to bring salvation to mankind—Pastor

Christians have been reminded that the birth of Jesus Christ is to bring salvation to mankind through the remission of sins.

“Christ, the Saviour, was born to save the world, therefore following Him fervently and seeking knowledge of the significance of His birth will deliver the world from danger,” Pastor Samuel Aidoo, the Cape Coast District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, said on Sunday.

Pastor Aidoo was delivering the sermon on the third day of the 2021 Christmas Convention of the Church, on the theme:

“Having the Knowledge of Salvation”.

Pointing out traits of people who had effectively gained the knowledge of Salvation, he said those people exuded positive presence, which bred goodness, peacefulness and spiritual soundness.

“Such people also exhibit humility as Christ humbled himself towards men regardless of him being the King,” he stated.

Pastor Aidoo said Christians must activate love wherever they were because God is love and they must continue to produce a conducive and sustainable environment through peaceful co-existence.

GNA