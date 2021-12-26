ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Management of Tamale Central hospital denies knowledge of Memo announcing suspension of surgeries

Social News Management of Tamale Central hospital denies knowledge of Memo announcing suspension of surgeries
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Management of the Tamale Central Hospital has denied knowledge of a memo in circulation on social media platforms announcing the suspension of surgeries.

In a statement signed by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Mahamadu Mbiniwaya, the hospital said no management member was contacted or informed before the release of the said memo.

“It is regrettable to note that no management member was contacted to ascertain the veracity of the situation before the said memo was out into the public domain”

“It must therefore be placed on record that the memo which was authored by a staff of the theatre was more or less an individual decision which was taken without consulting management and does not represent the position of management.”

They want the general public to disregard the memo.

— 3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Sekyere Kwaman Chief, 2 others die in accident
26.12.2021 | Social News
Following Jesus Christ does not guarantee a problem free life — Rev Ayim
26.12.2021 | Social News
Holidaymakers stranded over beach closure
26.12.2021 | Social News
Christ was born to bring salvation to mankind—Pastor
26.12.2021 | Social News
Don't be committed to church at the expense of your family—Says Catholic Priest
26.12.2021 | Social News
Africa needs to review Double Taxation Agreements– GII Director
26.12.2021 | Social News
E-levy fight: Culture of lawlessness by politicians worrying – Bishop Agyenta
26.12.2021 | Social News
MTN distribute hampers to mothers of babies born on Christmas and Boxing Days
26.12.2021 | Social News
Education the only way to close the gap between North and South — Farouk Aliu Mahama
26.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line