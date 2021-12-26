Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases balloon to 5,112

Ghana’s Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation is worsening by the day with the latest active cases rising to 5,112.

November saw the country making strides in the fight against the pandemic as data confirmed a significant decrease in the number of active cases.

However, with the cases of the Omicron Variant recorded early this month, the numbers have been on the rise.

The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has seen a share rise in the number of active cases which now stands at 5,112.

This was after 1,158 new cases were recorded in the last few days.

The death toll also stands at 1,274.