ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases balloon to 5,112

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases balloon to 5,112
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana’s Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation is worsening by the day with the latest active cases rising to 5,112.

November saw the country making strides in the fight against the pandemic as data confirmed a significant decrease in the number of active cases.

However, with the cases of the Omicron Variant recorded early this month, the numbers have been on the rise.

The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has seen a share rise in the number of active cases which now stands at 5,112.

This was after 1,158 new cases were recorded in the last few days.

The death toll also stands at 1,274.

1226202144930-pulwo0a442-f7e95fed-66bd-4adb-b082-177dc7ab86c0.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘Drive responsibly this festive period’ – Akufo-Addo to drivers
26.12.2021 | Headlines
Mahama pays Christmas visit to Tony Aidoo, Kofi Portuphy and Cecilia Johnson
25.12.2021 | Headlines
Prof. Gordon Awandare appointed Pro-VC of University of Ghana UG
25.12.2021 | Headlines
Christmas: ‘Let's deepen the bond of togetherness in building our motherland — Bawumia admonishes Ghanaians
25.12.2021 | Headlines
It’s been a tough year; let’s strive to do better in 2022 – Mahama
25.12.2021 | Headlines
Times are 'tough', 'difficult' for everyone on the planet not only us' – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians
24.12.2021 | Headlines
Christmas: Don't drive under the influence of alcohol - Akufo-Addo warns drivers
24.12.2021 | Headlines
Minimise your speed, take due precaution to avoid accidents during Christmas – Akufo-Addo to drivers
24.12.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19 still with us; act and live responsible during Christmas – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
24.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line