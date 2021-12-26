E-levy fight: Culture of lawlessness by politicians worrying – Bishop Agyenta

The Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, says the culture of lawlessness characterising Ghana's political atmosphere is a source of worry.

He said on several occasions, political leaders by their conduct had disregarded the need to be disciplined and resorted to violence with impunity in settling their differences.

Most Rev. Bishop Agyenta made these remarks in a homily as part of his 2021 Christmas message to Ghanaians at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He condemned the recent impasse in Parliament and noted that “for two consecutive times within the space of one year, our House of Parliament was turned into a boxing arena in the glare of the entire nation.”

“This sends clear message to the citizenry, especially law-abiding citizens, that the use of force and violence is more honourable than reasoning and dialogue to resolve our differences.”

The Bishop warned politicians, particularly Members of Parliament (MPs), that the House of Parliament was sacred and, therefore, their recent acts were defying its sanctity and holiness, which was unacceptable.

“Parliament House is a sacred building because it is in this House that the very important decisions that affect the lives and basic needs of all citizenry are made,” he said, adding; “These decisions are irreversible.”

He explained that the situation was more worrisome when MPs of conflict zones were seen employing violence to settle differences in Parliament.

“Tell me, what moral authority and tranquility will these MPs have to come back to their constituency and advise the populace to use peaceful means to resolve their differences when they themselves are not practicing same.”

Most Rev. Agyenta, therefore, admonished parliamentarians to be mindful of their role-model functions anytime they stepped into the House of Parliament and stressed that the place was Holy and must be kept as such.

He bemoaned the increasing spate of armed robbery in the region and said when the situation was not checked it would further cripple businesses and deepen the already endemic poverty situation in the area.

The armed robbery incident that recently occurred at Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District was unacceptable, he said, and called on the security agencies to up their drive to combat crime.

