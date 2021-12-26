MTN distribute hampers to mothers of babies born on Christmas and Boxing Days

In the spirit of love and merry-making, MTN Ghana on Sunday, December 26, 2021, shared hampers to mothers of babies born on Christmas and Boxing Day.

The touching gesture is a continuation of a long-standing tradition that has been carried it annually since 2011 by the MTN Ghana Foundation to put smiles on the faces of these mothers and their families.

Today, MTN Ghana through its employee volunteers distributed baby hampers in all the 16 regions of Ghana.

This year, the Foundation of the giant telecommunication network is distributing a total of 500 hampers at a cost of GHS150,000 across the country.

Speaking to the media in Accra on the sidelines of the Region’s Distribution, Chief Customer Relations Officer of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Jemima Kotei Walsh stressed that it is exciting for her outfit to once again show love to mothers of babies born on Christmas and Boxing Day.

“It's Christmas and as you all know it is a season of love and giving and MTN uses this opportunity to reach out to mothers who have babies on Christmas Day to share love and to give gifts to these mothers.

“We are always happy sharing in the joy of mothers bringing new life into the world on Christmas Day and Boxing Day,” she indicated.

In a special message to customers, Mrs. Jemima Kotei Walsh said; “On behalf of the management and staff of MTN Ghana, we wish all our cherished customers and stakeholders a very merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year ahead.”

Health facilities in the Greater Accra Region where mothers benefited from the sharing of the hampers include the Pentecost Hospital at Madina, the two Policlinics at Madina, as well as the Legon Hospital.

The Head of Nursing and Midwife at the Pentecost Hospital, Ninette Dankwah Agyare in saying thank you to MTN for the kind gesture, prayed for the company to continue growing.

“We are grateful for what you have done for these mothers this morning. We really appreciate MTN Ghana for what they have done and we pray that the good Lord will make you great to enjoy more successes in the years to come,” she said on behalf of the hospital and the benefiting mothers.

Since the hamper distribution commenced in 2011, MTN Ghana has so far distributed over 2,000 hampers including this year’s to babies born on Christmas Day.

The hampers distributed contained blankets, diapers, towels, shawls, bibs, toiletries, clothes, and other baby essentials.

Today’s donation is one of the many ways the MTN Ghana Foundation has catered for the health needs of several individuals and medical institutions across Ghana.