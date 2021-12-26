Statement from Mo Ibrahim on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

26.12.2021 LISTEN

26 December 2021: Today Africa lost one of its greatest sons, a man who spent his entire life working on behalf of others and who was a tireless champion of human rights.

Through his uncompromising integrity and courage, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was pivotal in defeating the scourge of apartheid in South Africa, and then in helping his country heal its wounds and begin the long process of reconciliation.

Archbishop Tutu’s consistent determination to speak truth to power inspired people around the world. In recognition of this work, my foundation was delighted to present Archbishop Tutu with a Special Award in 2012.

On a more personal note, I have lost a dear friend. I always felt so privileged to be in his presence.

My deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their family.