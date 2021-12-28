Excitement among Kusasis ahead of durbar to climax 34th Samanpiid festival

There are joyous moments and excitements across the six administrative districts of the Kusaug Kingdom to celebrate this year's 34th annual samanpiid festival in the Upper East Region.

The week-long celebration started by the chiefs and people of the Kusaug Traditional Area ahead of the 34th annual Samanpiid Festival to thank the gods for a successful year and bumper harvest.

They started a week ago with various activities to thank the gods for a fruitful year.

All the 25 divisional chiefs and their over hundreds of subchiefs in the Kusaug Traditional area have started pouring libation and worshipping their gods awaiting the climax on the day of Samanpiid by His Royal Highness Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Zugraan of Kusaug traditional area on Wednesday, 29th December 2021 at the Daduri park.

The week-long celebration is also to be observed by the chiefs and people across the six administrative districts with massive participation, occasioned with activities such as pacification of the gods with the pouring of libation, an exhibition of local crafts, foods, traditional war smocks and several other educative programs such as Miss samanpiid, seminars, symposiums and football gala.

The samanpiid celebration has attracted people from the diaspora, Ghanaians with diverse cultural orientations and friends from western countries.

Already, over four paramount chiefs in the neighbouring countries, Togo and Burkina Faso have written letters to the Kusaug traditional council to participate in this year's festival. Also attending is Kusasis chiefs and their friends in the United States and other parts of the world.

The joyous moment and excitement in the kusaug area district capitals are exceptional and many people who used to buy Christmas dresses have opted for smocks or any other traditional attire to be identified as proud members of the Kusaug Kingdom.

The Samanpiid Festival is an annual event celebrated by the Kusasis in the Kusaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region of Ghana. The occasion is used to thank God for a bumper harvest during the farming season. The festival was first celebrated in 1987. The 26th Anniversary had former President Jerry John Rawlings as a guest speaker.

John Agyakum Kufour, John Evans Atta Mills, John Dramani Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo have also attended the festival.