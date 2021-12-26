Ernest Owusu Bempah wins Corporate Communications Manager of the year

26.12.2021 LISTEN

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah has won the Corporate Communications Manager of the year 2021 at the just ended Corporate Ghana Awards.

The renowned journalist and Communication Expert was crowned Ghana's most Corporate Communications Manager at the 3rd Corporate Ghana Awards held on Thursday at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah noted that, the award was a welcome recognition of his hard work done over the past years which had been very unpredictable owing to the global pandemic that set off unprecedented challenges.

"My hard work and job as a corporative communication manager have manifested to the trustees and the board and they decided to award me. I have been constantly doing my job and working with the journalists and doing my job to help Ghana Gas. I must say this award is a milestone in my career, it's one of those things that you get awarded for something you do extraordinary that is I'm one in a million that is why they chose me", he said

Emphasising that, the year 2021 has been a tough year because of the pandemic. we have been facing a lot of problems but basically, it has been smooth in terms of how we are managing ourselves in our organisations and what we are doing to make sure we move on smoothly in the dissemination of information between media and the general public and I must say we are doing our job well. It has been a fantastic year in 2021 there was some hindrance but we are managing".

Highlighting on what to expect in 2022, Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah hinted that, "we have a lot coming up and the experience is what is important. what one has to do is, when you have the passion to do something it always speaks within you and that's what I have always done right from childhood till now".

He then lauded the organizers for such an important awards scheme to reward hard-working personalities and institutions in the corporate sector.

The 2021 Corporate Ghana Awards been its third edition is an annual awards scheme organized by Corporate Ghana Limited.

The awards aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the individuals and companies in both public and private sectors in corporate Ghana across the country.

Other Awardees of the night include;

Supportive Health Ministry to Corporate Ghana - Ministry of Health

Best CEO Energy Category -- Kwame Agyemah Budu

CEO Of The Year Private Banking Company and Innovation -- Thomas Atta John

Best Savings and Loans Company Of The Year -- Best Point Savings And Loans Limited

Best Five Stars Hotel Of The Year --- Movenpick Ambassador Hotel

National Petroleum Company Of The Year -- Ghana Petroleum Commission

Best Healthcare CEO, Health category Linda Dsane-Selby

The night also saw performances from one of Ghana's fast-rising Musician Fameye, the ever-gorgeous Cina Soul and Akwaboah.