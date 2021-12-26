Christmas is not just about eating, drinking—Rev. Achana

Reverend Monica A. Achana, the Wa Circuit Minister of the Methodist Church of Ghana has urged Christians and the public to use Christmas to reflect on their relationship with God rather than just to eat, drink and make merry.

She said Christmas signified the day Jesus Christ was born to save man from sin and to draw man closer to God, hence, the need for Christians to use the occasion to thank God for the gift of Jesus Christ and grace of salvation granted to them.

“The importance of Christmas is not about eating and drinking, it is about reflection. We have to reflect on how we are related to the Maker, how have we been carrying out our moral duty, how have we been living our lives, relating well with our neighbours and God, the savior of the universe”, Rev. Achana explained.

Rev. Achana, who doubles as the Upper West Regional Manager of the Methodist Education Unit, said this in Wa on Saturday in her Christmas message to the world.

“Brothers and sisters, let us see the world from its context that Jesus is the savior and He alone will save us from every evil, let us understand that there is a world in view, which does not compromise with evil”, she added.

She also stressed the need for Christmas to be viewed beyond the birth of Jesus Christ and to also consider his death and as it brought life and salvation to mankind.

Rev. Achana indicated that the world was in perilous times where people were living in fear and panic, particularly with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the havoc it had raked on human lives saying, “The only solution to this is Jesus Christ”.

She quoted the Bible scripture in Titus 2:11-14, which emphasized the grace of salvation in God and the need for the general public to turn away from sin to a righteous living to be partakers in the blessings and favours of God.

Rev. Achana also entreated the clergy to take their work very seriously and to teach the right doctrine to the public without fear or favour.

She explained that God's wrath awaits the people who may in one way or the other compromise their stance and teach false doctrine saying, “He is coming the second time as a king, as a lion of the tribe of Judah and as a judge who will judge the world of its deeds”.

“Let's be mindful that judgment will begin in the church so if you refuse to say the truth, if you refuse to preach the true gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, if you add or you subtract … God will judge you”, she admonished.

She appealed to Ghanaians to remain prayerful to ensure that the country's economy improved in 2022 and beyond to alleviate the plight of the people.

