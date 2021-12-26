Obuasi: Police intensifies security ahead of yuletide

The Police Administration in Obuasi has beefed up security measures, including intensifying patrolling and increasing visibility in crowded areas in Obuasi to ensure public safety during the festive season.

In line with this, the Obuasi Municipal Police Commander who also supervises the Obuasi East District, DSP Martin Assenso said more Police officers in uniform and plain clothes have been deployed to various locations especially areas where levellers will gather to have fun.

DSP Assenso made this known at a General Assembly meeting held on Thursday, 23rd December in the Obuasi East District.

The Police Commander also cautioned the public to observe the COVID-19 protocols when they step out during the period.

COVID-19 Situation

The Obuasi East District Health Director, Madam Delphine Gborgblorvor said there is a surge in Coronavirus cases in the District.

She revealed that 195 cases have been recorded so far. 41 of them are from Obuasi East with the remaining cases from Obuasi Municipal and nearby districts.

She advised the general public to get vaccinated against the virus.

LET US HAVE PATEINCE WITH THE GOVERNMENT

The Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency, Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom has admonished Ghanaians to be patient with the Government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He conceded that times are hard, a situation he said cannot be the fault of the Government but due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and increase in oil prices in the world market.

On the much talked about E- levy, Dr. Boakye said it is important for Ghanaians to accept it and pay. He said " Government is committed to bring development to the people of Ghana but this cannot be done without we the Citizens adhering to our tax obligations. Government has lined up plethora of projects and programmes in the 2022 budget but this cannot be done if we do not accept to pay the E- levy".

He again called on the Security services to make sure the festive season becomes incident free. He appealed to the General public to cooperate with the Police by making available information to them to forestall any breach in public peace.

The District Chief Executive Hon Faustina Amissah lauded Assembly members and Staff of the Assembly for working hard throughout the year. She assured them that the Assembly will do all it can to motivate them to continue to give out their best for the Assembly .