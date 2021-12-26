ModernGhana logo
‘We have details on every pesewa spent from COVID-19 Trust Fund’

The National COVID-19 Trust Fund has rubbished allegations of misappropriation of funds.

The Trust Fund says reports of misappropriation are untrue and an attempt to denigrate the work of the Fund.

Media reports suggested that the National COVID-19 Trust Fund was unable to account for some funds donate to it.

But speaking to Citi News, Head of Communications at the Fund, Kwame Owusu Bempeh, said its doors are open for public scrutiny.

“We received 59 million and we disbursed 49 million. We have details on every pesewa that we have spent and the organizations that we have spent it on and the purpose for which it was spent,” he said.

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund received many donations and contributions from businesses and individuals to complement the efforts of the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo donated his April, May and June salaries as seed money for the Fund.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued in the President's steps and also donated three months' salary to the Trust Fund.

All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salaries for three months to the COVID-19 Fund.

Parliament also contributed GH¢200,000 with the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye donating half of his three months' salary to the Fund.

Other groups and associations have also made different donations in cash and kind to various hospitals and health service providers in the country.

The Trust is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

As of December 15, 2020, the COVID-19 National Trust Fund had received a total of GH¢57.1 million in cash donations alone.

—citinewsroom

