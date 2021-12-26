ModernGhana logo
Ntotrosomanhene advises MPs to unite,focus on national development

Barima Twereku Ampem III, the Paramount Chief of Ntotroso Traditional Area has advised the Members of Parliament (MP's) to prioritize national interest and work together devoid of fights and heckling.

He noted the recent scuffle that occurred in parliament was unfortunate and unproductive, saying it was an indictment on the image of the country's legislature.

Barima Ampem III gave the advice when he was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as part of his Christmas and end of year message to Ghanaians on Friday at Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

That unfortunate incident must not occur again, he said and therefore urged the MPs to work in unison with a common goal aimed at promoting the holistic development agenda of the country.

The 'Ntotrosomanhene' also cautioned drivers to drive carefully during the festive season to avoid road crashes to save lives and properties.

Barima Ampem III advised the general public to remember that “it is a prohibition for us to set fire around our homes or in the bushes" for the overall interest of every Ghanaian.

He said that would help save lives and properties and prevent the occurrence of disasters.

GNA

